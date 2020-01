Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — Riverbend Maximum Security Institution has canceled visits through Monday due to a possible flu outbreak.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, units 2, 5 and 6 are impacted by the potential outbreak and will not allow visitors from January 25-27.

Officials say they are closing doors to those units just as a precaution, but did not specify how many inmates and/or employees have been possibly infected.