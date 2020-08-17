Violinist learns ‘secret project’ was music for Taylor Swift’s Folklore album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) — A violinist from Florida was surprised to learn some of his music is featured on to Taylor Swift’s new album.

Bobby Hawk is a sessions player based in New York but had returned to his parents’ house in Florida because of the quarantine.

It was there that his producer asked him to compose music for a secret project.

Hawk did not realize what he was recording for until Swift’s album came out last month and he heard his music.

Then the mystery project his group had been working on was a mystery, no more.

“This is a huge jump for, for me and for, I think everybody involved,” said Hawk.

Hawk and Soundhouse Studios both found their names in the album’s liner notes.

“People just need something that has a good message and whatever that message is, whether it’s hope or whether it’s something that people can relate to. we just like to be a part of that, any way we can,” said Jonathan Gautier, a producer with Sound House.

Hawk’s music can be heard on several of Swift’s new songs, such as “August.”