Violent Shelbyville home invasion leads to police chase

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A violent home invasion took a wild turn of events for Shelbyville police.

Police say they are still searching for one of the suspects, Christopher Todd Brown. While the second suspect, Kenneth Amos, is at Vanderbilt Hospital.

Detectives told News 2 Amos was injured in a crash following a pursuit.

Shelbyville police say they first responded to the home invasion on Sunset Drive around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The homeowner told News 2 her family is shaken. She says she was home, along with her three adult children, two who are autistic, and her niece when the gunmen forced their way inside.

She says her niece was unloading some items from the store when she was met by the two gunmen on the front steps.

The homeowner, who was on the futon in the living room, says she just recalld seeing two men with guns drawn pointed in their faces. She says the men were aggressive as one of the intruders grabbed one of her children by the hair and dragged her to the kitchen, throwing her against a door before taking off.

The homeowner said she didn’t know the men, but believes they were targeting another relative’s home for drugs.

Police responding to the call spotted the suspect’s vehicle and followed them. Officers conducted a traffic stop, but the suspects took off.

That’s when, police say, a pursuit ensued that led to a series of events on Narrows Road.

They say the driver, Christopher Brown, stopped the car before taking off on foot. As police attempted to apprehend Amos, they say a struggle ensued. That’s when he made his way to the driver’s seat of the car and continued down Narrows Road.

Police say he crashed into a stump and a fire hydrant, about four miles from the victim’s home.

Amos was taken to Vanderbilt hospital for his injuries, according to police. Once released he will be booked in the Bedford County jail, where he faces a long list of charges including; a felon in possession of a handgun, evading arrest, five counts of attempted robbery and one count of aggravated burglary.

Amos has a long criminal record that includes a number of drug charges, assault, and criminal impersonation. His state record dates back to 1996, with the most recent charges in December of 2018.

Detectives have issued warrants for Brown’s arrest. They say he was last seen in East Nashville Monday afternoon. He faces five counts of attempted aggravated robbery, one count of aggravated burglary and evading arrest, among other charges.