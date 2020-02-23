Violent sex offender faces new charges for living with minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested a registered violent sex offender after discovering a minor was living with him.
They said Ryan Roeper is a registered sex offender who is required to comply with the requirements of the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry.
Police said that during a home visit on Saturday, they found out a minor was living with Roeper.
The minor told police she was 17-years-old and had been living with Roeper for weeks.
Roeper was arrested and is not eligible for release at this time.