Violent Nashville sex offender arrested for violating registration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted violent sex offender was arrested after Metro police said he violated the state’s registration.

According to an arrest warrant, Marvin Knowles, 51, was arrested for a sex offender registry violation on March 16, 2018, then released from jail four days later. However, state law requires offenders to report in person within 48-hours of being released.

Marvin Knowles (CREDIT: Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)

Police said a state and nationwide search found no record of registration since he was released from jail in 2018.

Knowles is listed as a violent offender against children. In April 1993, he was convicted of aggravated sexual battery after he attempted to rape a girl.