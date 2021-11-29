Violent Nashville registered sex offender arrested again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender was recently arrested again for violating the state’s registry.

According to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, offenders must report in person within 48-hours of being arrested. Officers said the registered offender, Roger Dile, did not do so after being incarcerated until May 5, 2020.

Roger Dile (CREDIT: Tennessee Sex Offender Registry)

Arrest warrants also stated that he knowingly violated conditions of community supervision.

Dile is considered to be violent against children. He was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1999, with the victim less than 13-years-old.