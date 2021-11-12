Violent child sex offender arrested for violating registration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted Nashville sex offender was taken into custody Thursday for violating registration.

According to an arrest warrant, Oliver Buchanan Jr., 51, was arrested after he failed to report in person to his registering agency. State law requires sex offenders to do so four months out of the year. In June 2019, the Tennessee Department of Corrections reportedly tried to contact him multiple times.

According to the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry, Buchanan has violated sex offender registration rules multiple times in the past. In 2015, he allegedly forged stolen checks for Two Twenty Two Grill and Catering, a restaurant located inside the Country Music Hall of Fame, from September 2014 totaling $4,950.

Buchanan had no connection to the Two Twenty Two Grill or the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Buchanan is considered to be violent against children and was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 1991. The victim, in that case, was less than 13-years-old.