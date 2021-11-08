Vince Gill donates $100K to Waverly school bands to replace instruments after floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend Vince Gill donated $100,000 to Waverly Junior High and High schools to replace instruments destroyed during the August floods.

Gill made the announcement during an assembly Monday morning at Waverly Central High School. The money will go to the band program at both schools.

During the assembly, Gill talked about the importance of music in schools.

Flood damage at Waverly Junior High School (Source: WKRN)

On August 21, more than 17 inches of rain overwhelmed Humphreys County in a matter of hours. The floods also claimed the lives of 20 people. The floods marked the deadliest even to ever hit the county.

The floods displaced 1,100 displaced students, teachers, and administrators. Since the floods, students have been sharing classrooms and working out of converted workspaces.