Vigil to be held to remember victims and condemn recent gun violence in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a terrifying circumstance when you lose a loved one to murder. Nashville advocates against gun violence say it is a reality becoming more and more prevalent.

“It’s getting closer and closer to home,” said Cheyenne Cutts. “You want to cry, be sad — but at the same time you have to try to stay strong for the people that really need you.”

Cutts is no stranger to the trauma of homicide.

“My god brother…. He lost his life in Bethpage a couple years back to gun violence,” said Cutts.

On Tuesday, Cutts’ lost her family friend, Shirley Crawley. The 55-year old woman was gunned down while sitting at a red light at the corner of Clarksville Pike and Buena Vista Pike. Police say she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting not targeting her.

“It’s like a void that can never be filled because they are never coming back,” Cutts said.

Saturday, community leaders are hosting events prayer service at 5:30pm at the Hartman Park Community Center. The hope is to pray over Nashville, unite the community and encourage people to take a stand against the rise in deadly gun violence.

“We’ve gotta come together,” said Cutts. It doesn’t matter your color, age — whatever. Everybody needs to come together because it’s not just hurting adults, it’s hurting kids because they are loosing parents, grandparents, aunties, uncles. Everybody is loosing somebody.”