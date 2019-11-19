Vigil to be held in honor of MNPS middle schooler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil will be held on Tuesday evening in honor of a middle school student who died after her family says she was bullied.

Posts from relatives and loved ones of Tarhiya Sledge indicate that the 12-year-old committed suicide earlier this week.

Sledge’s stepfather, Mario Glover, told News 2 that Tarhiya attended J. F. Kennedy Middle School in Antioch until October 25. Her parents took her out of the school due to the alleged bullying.

She was given hardship approval to transfer to Margaret Allen Middle School, where she was enrolled until her death.

In a Facebook post shared by Glover on Monday, the stepfather of Sledge wrote, “Our baby girl is gone, but we have to be strong. We LOVE and appreciate all the support. Tarhiya we LOVE you baby girl.”

Grief counselors have been at Margaret Allen Middle School this week following Tarhiya’s death.

When asked about the student’s death, MNPS sent us the following statement,

“We were saddened to learn of the death of a student within the MNPS family. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student. Support teams were deployed to schools affected to help students and faculty impacted by this tragic death. Due to student privacy protections, we are unable to provide specific information about the student or the circumstances leading to their death.”

Sledge’s vigil will begin at 7 p.m., Tuesday on the sidewalk in front of J.F. Kennedy Middle School.

Davidson County’s medical examiner tells News 2 that it will be at least a week before they can determine an official cause of death.