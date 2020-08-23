Vigil to be held for victim of deadly East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A vigil will be held for the store clerk who was shot and killed early Saturday morning on Dickerson Pike, according to community members.

Metro police said 49-year-old Maged Ghaly, was shot and killed around 12:17 a.m. Saturday at Danial Market, where he worked as a clerk.

On Saturday evening, 21-year-old Jerome Knight Jr. surrendered to detectives and was charged with criminal homicide and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

Organizers told News 2 the candlelight vigil begins at 4 p.m. Sunday at the market where Ghaly was killed.

They encourage the community to join them in prayers for the family Ghaly left behind.

