Vigil set for missing boaters on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said a vigil will be held Sunday night for the boaters who went missing over a week ago in Hardin County.

Officials said the two teens and a father from Obion County were last seen in a photo last Saturday. The search resumed on Sunday morning on Pickwick Lake looking for the three.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency confirmed the boat carrying Kenneth Driver and two teens went through the floodgates and most likely sank.

Crews on boats, and helicopters were searching the lake for them. Officials say this is now a recovery mission. They have expanded the search from the lake into the Tennessee River.

The EMS Director tells us there will be a candle light vigil and prayer service at 5 p.m. on Sunday in Obion County. It will be held at the Wayne Jerrolds River Park in Savannah.