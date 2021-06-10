Vigil held to remember man shot outside Bar Louie in The Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday night, dozens of people including the family of Timothy Fields gathered to hold a vigil just feet from where he died nearly one week ago.

Fields was shot to death Friday evening, June 4, outside of Bar Louie in The Gulch. His family tells News 2 that he was a father of three children and a chef at Nudie’s Honky Tonk on Broadway.

Metro Police say 26-year-old Berwin Freeman allegedly shot Fields outside of the very crowded bar and restaurant.

“He was a king to me. He was my protector,” recalled Fields’ brother Kenneth Marlow about Fields, “Anything that I enjoyed doing, he enjoyed doing. He would stop and drop anything that he had going just to do what I wanted to do!”

Fields reportedly came outside of the bar for a cigarette, got into a brief argument with Freeman, and was shot moments later. Surveillance video captured Freeman leaving the scene in a dark-colored Nissan Altima.

“Tim had a personality… he had a smile. To know him is to love him,” recalled Fields’ mother Katonia Dortch, “He was a happy person. He loved his family. Family was more important to him than anything. He said without family you don’t have nothing.”

Freeman turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, but hasn’t entered a plea. His first court appearance is scheduled for one week from today at 9 a.m.