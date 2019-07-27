Vigil held one year after Daniel Hambrick shot, killed by Officer in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While a Metro police officer waits for his murder trial, the family of the man he killed one year ago vowed to get justice on Friday night.

On Friday evening, family and friends of Daniel Hambrick gathered to remember him and fight against what they call an “unjust” death.

During the vigil Hambrick’s cousin, Domonique Appleton remarked, “Y’all didn’t see his body, y’all didn’t see his body the way we did, brains stuffed back in his head like it was a sock drawer.”

Surveillance video from July 26, 2018, shows the foot chase between Officer Andrew Delke and Daniel Hambrick that followed a traffic stop. Then the video shows the moment when Hambrick was shot and killed by Delke.

Police said Hambrick was armed with this handgun.

Delke was later indicted on first-degree murder. The prosecution said the use of force was unjustified, highlighting, that Hambrick was running away.

A trial hasn’t been set but the Hambrick family said Friday night’s vigil is about making a promise, they plan to keep.

“Justice will be served on his behalf, this is going to happen,” said Appleton.