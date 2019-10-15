Vigil held for TSU student found dead Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With bowed heads and hearts filled with grief, dozens of students came together Monday night to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Rickey Scott, a freshman at Tennessee State University.

“He was loved,” said one of Scott’s family members during the vigil.

“Someone decided to take the vibration out of him. The energy out of him.”

Metro police say Scott was found shot inside a room at Watson Hall dormitory around 1 pm Sunday.

Detectives believe he may have been shot hours earlier.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

“It didn’t make sense, like why?” said student Juvon Randle.

Students say Scott was upbeat and a “jokester.”

“Always a smile on his face, always happy,” said student Caleb Jarmon.

Students say the death has rocked the school as it gets ready for this week’s homecoming activities.

“Immediately, I just broke down,” Randle said. “I just felt so bad for the family to lose someone at such a young age.”

Randle and other classmates are urging students to speak up and help bring justice to Scott’s family.

“If you know anything, please say something please,” Randle said.