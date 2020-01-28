Vigil held for Kobe Bryant in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of fans gathered in North Nashville Monday, to honor the legacy of NBA star Kobe Bryant after he was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

“We wanted to make sure as Nashvillians and fans of Kobe and Lakers fans we wanted to send prayers to the entire community,” said Earl Jordan, who organized the event.

Those in attendance wore purple and gold Lakers gear, shirts with Kobe’s picture and Jerseys to honor the man who inspired so many.

“He just taught you in life to be yourself and when you do something give 110 percent,” said Devin King.

The helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others that crashed into a rugged hillside outside Los Angeles was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.