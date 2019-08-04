Viewers sound off on Nashville’s cost of living

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has a good thing going – continued growth. While so many cities across America struggle with loss of industry and population, the Music City flourishes. By last count, more than 60 people a day are moving into the Metro area.

The price of success, though, is driving up the cost of living. Nowhere is that more of an issue than buying a home or finding a place to rent. While Nashville’s real estate market has shown some indication of cooling off a bit, apartment and home rental prices continue to increase.

Rent and real estate dominated the conversation when we asked News 2 Facebook followers to weigh in on the cost of living in the area.

“People are moving out of the Nashville area because they can’t afford to live and work here. They commute in until they find other jobs. Not everyone is a ‘white collar’ employee. How are you going to staff all the hotels, bars, shops and restaurants when no one can afford to commute any longer?,” wrote Cindy Dillard.

Rent by location varies, of course, but prices for an apartment are routinely more than $1,000 dollars per month in Davidson County. Some of the more desirable and trendy locations around the downtown area can demand upwards of $2,000-$3,000 a month.

“More like Ca$hville,” added viewer Debra Smith.

Wages come into play, as some people look to balance their desire to live in the immediate Nashville area with the income it takes to do so. That can often mean taking on a second job to make ends meet.

News 2 viewer Lindsey Asmus weighed in on that. “I was working two jobs. But I had to be honest with Amazon their wages will never be a good fit for ‘a city on the rise.’ I do analytics but wanted to pick up a few bucks working nights at Amazon and they wanted my opinion. I shared the cost of living issue in a letter to HR,” she commented.

“Something is fundamentally wrong when the people working and paying the taxes in Nashville can’t afford to live there,” added Audrey Keville-Talley.

News 2 has been documenting Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it for more than three years. This Thursday, our Nashville 2019 project digs deeper into Surviving Nashville. Join us for special reports all day Thursday in every newscast, as we investigate new factors in local cost of living and how you can work to manage around it.