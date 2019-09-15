VIDEO: Women burglarize mall bakery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tony Constant hopes someone will recognize the two women caught on surveillance video burglarizing his bakery Friday morning.

“You work to build these businesses and then some people can just come in in the middle of the night and just take things from you,” Constant said.

He owns the Cinnabon Bakery at Opry Mills and says the burglary happened around 2:30 in the morning.

“They walked into our bakery, rummaged through the front customer service area,” Constant said.

Two women holding a baby carrier stole about $400 in cash and electronics, according to Constant.

Surveillance video shows the women loading items into the carrier.

“It’s just not right, you know,” he said. “It’s just not right.”

Constant says the women stole an iPad, about $50 in cash, and food.

He says what bothers him most is not knowing how they got inside or were able to stay inside the mall after it closed.

“I don’t know what happened that would allow these two young ladies to just walk the hallway at 2:30 in the morning,” Constant said.

Opry Mills didn’t answer our questions about mall security or the burglary.

A spokesperson for the mall sent this statement to News 2:

“As this is a police matter, please refer all inquiries to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.”

Metro police didn’t give an official comment.

In the meantime, Constant is focusing on the big picture– being thankful no one was hurt.

“I’d rather it happen like it did when no one was there,” the business owner said.

Constant says he’s sharing his story not only to catch the thieves but also to send a strong message.

“You can make a lot more money working than you could’ve burglarizing my store that night,” he said.