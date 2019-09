(WTVO) — Two toddlers in New York City fully embraced each other in a Facebook video one dad posted of the ‘besties.’

Maxwell and Finnegan are described as inseperable, WLS reported. They both are two-years-old and have known each other for over a year.

“When they are away from each other, they are always asking about one another,” Michael D Cisneros told ABC. “They go to music class together, Dana Banana, and they love to dance- both are excellent dancers.”