Video shows speeding car narrowly miss couple pushing stroller

PHOENIX (KGET) — A couple pushing a stroller was narrowly missed being struck by a suspected DUI driver speeding through a red light in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department shared video of the Oct. 14 incident onto its Facebook page.

The video shows the couple crossing the street when a Jeep going through the red light but collides with a Chevy Cruz avoiding a collision just a few feet from the couple.

Police said the driver and another woman in the Jeep ran from the crash, but a witness stopped the man. The woman was not found.

The driver of the Jeep was identified as 23-year-old Ernesto Otanez Oveso and was arrested for DUI, aggravated assault and another weapons charge.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz was hurt, but her injuries were not life-threatening.