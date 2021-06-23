Video shows possible kidnapping, woman screaming from back of truck in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Surveillance video appears to show a possible kidnapping Tuesday morning in Denver.

The video was discovered on a doorbell camera yards away from where witnesses say they saw a man force a woman into a white box truck around 7:40 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said the truck was last spotted westbound on Park Avenue West heading toward Interstate 25. It was later found abandoned.

In the video, you can hear what sounds like a woman screaming. It also appears like someone is throwing items out of the back while the door opens momentarily, then someone else quickly shuts it and takes off minutes later. You can watch the video above.

The woman whose doorbell video captured the incident said it was a shock.

“It’s weird to think that something can happen like that outside of your house and you’re not aware of it. That’s the thing with the nest cameras, you see things you might otherwise not be aware of,” shared the viewer, who wished to remain anonymous.

Investigators said they don’t yet have a description of the woman who may have been abducted. They also do not have a suspect description.

If you have information about what might have happened, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.