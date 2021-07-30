Video shows how quickly a car can overheat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Safety Office is reminding the public of just how quickly a car can overheat.

Never leave a child alone in a parked car, even if it’s “just for a minute.” #CheckForBaby #HeatstrokeKills pic.twitter.com/e6a4Rf2Ry2 — Tennessee Highway Safety Office (@TNHSO) July 30, 2021

Leaving pets and children inside cars over the summer is never a good idea, especially during extreme heat.

For more summer weather safety tips, click here.

A timelapse video showed just how quickly the interior of a car can heat up. In a matter of 15 minutes, the video showed the inside temperature of the car going from 65 to 110 degrees. The camera even overheated and stopped working.

Drivers are reminded to never leave children or pets inside of cars, even for a minute.