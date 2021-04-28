Video projected on downtown building honors Nashville healthcare workers, first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Wednesday night a large slide show lit up the side of the UBS building in downtown Nashville.

The projection was created by DWP Live, a Nashville-based production company that wanted to honor frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

Danny Whetsone says 2020 was a rough year for his production company with hardly any business during the pandemic. He wanted to create something to honor Nashville’s heroes that spent the last year fighting COVID and multiple natural disasters in Music City.

“We wanted to give a shoutout to Nashville responders and the people that have stood strong through COVID, tornadoes, floods, etc. and just stand together with our community,” Whetsone said.

The video ran from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.