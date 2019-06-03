VIDEO: Police search for dancing shoplifter in Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CNN) – Police are searching for a woman who was caught on security cameras dancing inside a clothing store she was robbing.

The video is from April 26 at a MadRag clothing store in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

Employees believe she started dancing after grabbing a few items from the rack to distract them while her partner stole some more clothes.

Police say the suspects stole $377 worth of merchandise.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.