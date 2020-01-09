VIDEO: Pick-up truck hits Hendersonville man in Midtown, leaves scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police need help identifying the driver of a pick-up truck that is accused of hitting a man and leaving the scene.

Around 3 a.m. on New Year’s morning, a video shows a group of people standing on a sidewalk on Division Street and Lyle Avenue.

According to Metro, a white pick-up truck with a black tailgate runs up the curb and hits a Hendersonville man.

Police say the truck, driven by a woman, stopped briefly and then left the scene.

The victim sustained non-critical threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the driver of the truck owner, call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.