Video of local delivery driver dancing gains national attention

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the time of year where many like to spread holiday cheer.

Sarah Barnes of Murfreesboro ordered every single Christmas present online this year. She wanted to say thank you to delivery drivers in a special way.

“My friend Courtney posted a picture on Facebook of a little basket she had set out and when I saw it, I just thought it was a really good idea,” said Barnes.

The Barnes family installed a Ring camera on their front porch as a security blanket, but when they got home last week to review the footage, they got an unexpected surprise.

Kyle Smith is the star of the dancing viral video.

“I was so hungry, I didn’t even pay attention to the camera,” Smith said. “I get questions all the time saying did you see the camera? I’m like no, I didn’t.”

Both are shocked by how quickly the video is spreading.

“Even in Hawaii,” Barnes said. “It’s amazing to see the states this has traveled to.”

The duo is hoping to inspire others to spread joy not just during the holiday season, but all year long.