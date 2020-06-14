Video of deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta released (warning: graphic)

(CNN) — Atlanta’s police chief stepped down after a deadly officer-involved shooting.

CNN obtained two videos. One from an eyewitness and one from the GBI of the incident.

The GBI said 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks failed a sobriety test at a Wendy’s Friday night.

Video appears to show him struggling with officers and running away with a police taser.

Witnesses confirmed seeing Brooks with the weapon.

The video goes on to show an officer who still has a taser firing it.

Brooks then turns and brandishes the taser he took and an officer shoots him.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.