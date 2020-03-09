VIDEO: Mount Juliet police share experiences amid tornado destruction

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mount Juliet police race door to door checking on residence after the tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee.
After the tornado struck, our officers knew what was most important to them– those in the destruction path who needed their help. They immediately raced door-to-door, checking on everyone. This video provides some perspective of their experiences. #MtJulietStrong pic.twitter.com/H1L1jn0QDa— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 8, 2020
They worked endlessly to help rescue residents and recover the area.