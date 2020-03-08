VIDEO: Mount Juliet home surveillance capture tornado winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Dr. Arnold Hopland landed Saturday in Knoxville after weeks abroad battling quarantines and bureaucratic red tape to get home amid the coronavirus outbreak aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

"It feels like where I belong," Hopland told reporters when they asked him how it feels to be back home. "It's just great. I've been wishing for this moment for about a month now."