VIDEO: Mount Juliet home surveillance capture tornado winds

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home’s ring camera in Mount Juliet captures just how strong winds grew as the tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee.

According to viewer video, the home on Secretariat Drive in the Triple Crown neighborhood, strong winds, hail caused damage to the trees and yard of the family home.

