VIDEO: Deer may have been running from hunters before crashing through grocery store

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WWAY/CNN) – A deer crashed through a grocery store in North Carolina on Friday, catching the owner and employees by surprise.

The owner, Wendy Sheffield, was working behind the counter when the animal plowed through her store.

“All of a sudden I hear this boom! It sound like a bomb just blowed up!” she said.

Surveillance video shows a deer sliding through the store just seconds after it crashed through the glass.

“She headed back to the front when she seen me and I was just screaming, ‘It’s a deer, it’s a deer!’ She turned around … and I kind of got behind her. We all ran around here, and she just flew out the back door,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield said she locked eyes with the deer, then it flew like a flash, left the store and went down a dock and into the canal.

“We watched her swim over and she got out on the island, so of course we went up front and cleaned up all the glass,” she said.

Sheffield has received phone calls from witnesses who have told her the deer may have been running from hunters and their dogs.

The deer caused some damage, but not enough to force the store to close its doors.