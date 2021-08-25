Video captures flood waters carry home down Hickman County creek

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members have raised more than $6,000 to help a family whose home was washed away by flood waters in Hickman County over the weekend.

A firefighter helping with recovery efforts captured now-viral video showing the home belonging to Glen and Cindy Hampton, as it was ripped from its foundation, and carried down Garners Creek.

The couple’s son, Travis Dean Hampton said his parents moved to the area two years ago to retire. Their belongings were all destroyed in the flood, he explained.

“Imagine the horror of waking up first thing in the morning and seeing the water come up,” Hampton told News 2.

“You just see the house rise up off its foundation and start moving down river,” he explained. “To add insult to injury, it smashes into a tree, cracks open, and all your possessions, everything you’ve worked for, your memories, all just spill out, and go into a river and you never find them again.”

Hampton started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help his parents. That fund has raised thousands of dollars, as of Wednesday morning.