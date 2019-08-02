VIDEO: 5 years later, ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ resurfaces as fight against ALS continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Get ready for an unbelievable night of Country Music! "CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer,” airs on ABC News 2 this Sunday at 7 p.m.

“CMA Fest: The Music Event of Summer,” brings the hottest music acts together on one stage for three FULL HOURS of epic collaborations and must-see performances Sunday at 8/7c on the ABC Television Network.