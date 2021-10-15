Victims, suspect ID’d in Memphis postal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Inspection Service on Thursday officially identified the victims and suspect in the deadly triple shooting at a post office in Orange Mound.

Two postal employees were killed in a shooting at the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Park Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect then turned the gun on himself.

James Wilson

USPS has identified the victims as 47-year-old James Wilson Jr. and 37-year-old Demetria Dortch. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Johntra Haley.

Wilson was a station manager, and Dortch was a supervisor with customer services.

According to USPS, Wilson had been employed with the service 2001, and Dortch had been an employee since 2015. Haley had reportedly just started working with USPS in July of this year.

Tracey Haley told The Associated Press that her 28-year-old son, Johntra Haley, was the person who shot two postal service co-workers Tuesday at a sorting facility in Memphis.

She said her son had called her and told her he was being bullied by his bosses.

“He was a church going person. It’s just the people at the job was bullying him,” she said. “My son went to that job faithfully every day, worked long hours comes home stressed because they’re talking to him any kind of way.”

Haley spoke to an AP journalist as postal inspectors took the man’s sister aside for questioning at the apartment complex where her son lived. The inspectors declined comment.

She said she feels sorry for the families of the victims, and apologized to them.

WREG went to a Cordova home that was reportedly occupied by Haley.

Relatives confirmed he lived there but said he was good man who got pushed, and snapped.

“The person who did that yesterday was not who he was,” a person at the house said.