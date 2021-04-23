Victims of Murfreesboro drive-by shooting say unknown motive is terrifying

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple and their one-year-old daughter were shot at three times, and they say they have no idea why.

One of the shots came within inches of the toddler in the backseat.

Rica Haynes and his wife, April, were on their way to purchase a lawn mower when a black truck passed by them.

“The guy in the passenger side was out of the window pointing a gun at us when he made the last shot. And I thought he was going to try to do it again, so I was just terrified the whole time,” April Hancock said.

The couple said they immediately checked on their child while ducking from any further fire.

“I was just happy that she did not get hit. When I heard her start crying at the noise, I felt a sense of relief because that meant she was with us still. And I started checking for wounds and blood and I didn’t see anything,” Hancock said.

Haynes said he noticed the truck was still close by moments later, so he began to follow. The couple was able to give dispatchers the license plate number so police could catch the driver and gunman.

Murfreesboro Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not stop. A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday and charged for the shooting.

But the pair is still struggling with why they were shot at.

“I don’t know if it was just random violence or mistaken identity?” Hancock said.

Murfreesboro Police are still searching for the second person in that black truck.