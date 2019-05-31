Victims identified in deadly boating crash on Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and one other critically injured when two boats collided on Percy Priest Lake in Antioch Thursday night.

The TWRA reports Charles Edward Dye, 42, died at the scene. His passenger, Jonathan Eugene Skemp, 35 was critically injured. They were in a Nitro bass boat.

Chadwich Russell Garrison, 38, of Spring Hill was operating the 2nd boat, a Skeeter bass boat, and was not injured.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. near the Hobson Pike Bridge.

The road was closed while investigators processed the scene.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is assisting Metro police with the investigation.

The preliminary investigation suggests both boats were under power and moving at the time of the crash although the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, according to the TWRA.

TWRA investigators impounded both vessels for further analysis.

This is the second boating death of 2019 in Tennessee.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 for updates.