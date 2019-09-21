Victim shot outside ‘club,’ police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting outside a business that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to 476 Bell Road around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in reference to shots being fired.

Police said a gunshot victim had also arrived to the emergency room at Southern Hills Hospital.

The victim told authorities he was at the club and was walking outside in the parking lot when a large fight broke out.

According to the victim, he was running from the scene when he was shot and taken to the hospital by a friend.

Police said the victim could not give a description of any suspects.