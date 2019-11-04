Victim shot during robbery at West Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a robbery victim was shot at an apartment complex in West Nashville Sunday night.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Cumberland Retreat Apartments on Annex Avenue.

Metro police said initially one person was robbed in a laundry room at the complex. After robbing that person, two suspects approached another person in the parking lot and took that victim’s belongings and vehicle, according to Metro police.

During the second robbery, Metro police said the victim was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect description was immediately released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

