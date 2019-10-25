Victim shot 7 times during attempted home invasion near Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police said a person was shot at least seven times during an attempted home invasion Thursday night at an apartment complex near the Nashville airport.

Officers were called to The Highland on Briley on Elm Hill Pike around 8:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was shot between seven and eight times in both legs and their pelvic region.

The suspect was described by Metro police as a black man in a cream-colored hooded sweatshirt. He reportedly fled the scene in an older-model black Honda Accord.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

