Victim of South Nashville hit-and-run dies from injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street last month in South Nashville has died from his injuries.

Metro police said Lino Vargas Gutierrez was hit August 25 as he crossed Nolensville Pike near Elysian Fields Road. The 49-year-old was transported to a hospital and died Sunday from injuries sustained in the incident, officers revealed.

The vehicle that hit Gutierrez was reportedly described as a full-size white van. The search for the driver is ongoing and investigators are pursuing leads in the case.

(Photo: WKRN)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.