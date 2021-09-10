Victim of attempted homicide arrested after shootout at Madison shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man wounded in a shootout outside of a Madison shopping center last month has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Metro police said they responded to an attempted homicide investigation on Gallatin Pike North near McKinley Street on Aug. 31.

Officers said they determined someone fired gunshots into a vehicle that was occupied by Jason Potter, Jr. The 21-year-old apparently shot back, according to investigators.

Police said Potter was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

A police report states a search warrant was obtained for Potter’s vehicle. Officers said they found a loaded gun stolen out of Chattanooga inside, along with marijuana, heroin and cocaine, and more than $800 in cash.

Potter was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on seven charges, including theft of a firearm and felony drug possession. His bond was set at $100,000.

Detectives have identified the incident as “an attempted homicide,” but have not said if the shooter has been located.

The investigation is ongoing.