Victim killed in Lawrenceburg apartment fire identified

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The victim who died from an apartment fire in Lawrenceburg County has been identified as 56-year-old Sherrill Dee Brown.

According to authorities, the cause of Brown’s death is being withheld pending release of the medical examiner’s office findings.

The apartment fire took place on Tuesday evening, December 10th t 5:18 p.m.

Lawrenceburg firefighters responded to a reported fire with burn injuries at Pine Bluff Apartments on Bluff Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they said they located a two-story, eight-unit apartment complex with heavy fire in one of the lower units.

According to the Lawrenceburg Fire Department, one person was found with burn injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt Burn Center for treatment.

The fire was reportedly contained to the unit where it originated.

According to Lawrenceburg Fire Department, after all, areas had been cleared of smoke and deemed safe, the scene was secured pending an investigation of the cause of the fire. Due to the extent of the victim’s injuries, assistance was requested from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation with the scene investigation. The investigation took place on December 13th.

The details of the cause of the fire will also be withheld pending the release of the medical examiner’s office.