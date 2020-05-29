Victim in critical condition after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for a suspect who shot and critically injured a man at a home on the 100 block of Elmhurst Avenue near Dickerson Pike in East Nashville.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred around 5:13 p.m. The male victim in his 30s was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being shot three times.

Investigators are searching for a white Chevrolet Impala with a large Chevrolet emblem in the back windshield. There is no evidence to believe that the public is in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage