Spring Hill (WKRN) – State police have identified the driver of a car killed in a head-on crash in Williamson County, Friday afternoon.

49 year old Billie Barker of Thompson Station died when her car was hit by a dump truck along Carters Creek Pike. According to investigators, 47 year old Jeffery Pannell was traveling south when he crossed the center line hitting Barker’s car.

Pannell was injured in the crash and transported to Maury Regional Hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.