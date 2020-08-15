Police: 1 killed in shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Murfreesboro Pike Friday night, according to Metro police.

Police heard gunshots near Murfreesboro Pike and Millwood Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday. They found 37-year-old Abdullahi Hashi lying on the sidewalk. He had a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Hashi’s van was located parked behind a business at 1040 Murfreesboro Pike.

Police said they don’t have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

