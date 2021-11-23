Victim dies after domestic violence shooting in Antioch; suspect now facing criminal homicide charge

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The woman injured in a domestic violence shooting last week has now passed away.

Michaela Carter, 24, died Monday at the hospital from gunshot wounds to her chest and leg.

Police say she was killed by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, 27.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say Leggett kicked in the door of the Antioch home where Carter and her father were and opened fire. Carter was hit by the gunfire, along with her father, who suffered non-critical wounds to his jaw and hand.

Carter had an active order of protection against Leggett.

The suspect now faces a criminal homicide charge in addition to charges for:

Attempted murder

Aggravated stalking

Aggravated burglary

Unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon

Leggett remains jailed on a $1.2 million bond.