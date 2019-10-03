Vice President Pence to headline Tennessee event with Gov. Lee

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is slated to headline an event on trade in Tennessee next week alongside Gov. Bill Lee and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

An event invitation says Pence will speak at a Tyson Foods facility in Goodlettsville on Monday to advocate for passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The event is funded by Trade Works for America, a group that is pushing for the trade deal.

While he’s in the area, Pence is also expected to attend a fundraiser Monday in Nashville for President Donald Trump’s reelection.