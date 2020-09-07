VFL QB Josh Dobbs back to the Steelers after being cut by Jaguars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Quarterback Josh Dobbs was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars and now the VFL is back with the team that drafted him after the Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him off of waivers.

Dobbs was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and on September 9, 2019, he was traded to the Jaguars for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Dobbs saw action in five 2018 games with the Steelers, but never saw the playing field for Jacksonville.

Per Source: The Steelers have claimed #VFL Josh Dobbs. — Jordan Crammer (@JordanCrammer) September 6, 2020

Pittsburgh kept quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges as backups to Ben Roethlisberger on their initial 53-man roster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Pittsburgh is parting ways with Hodges to make room for Dobbs in their quarterback room.

Steelers are releasing QB Duck Hodges to make room for QB Josh Dobbs, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

The Steelers are set to kick off its season on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants on September 14.