Veteran’s dying wish: A new home for his beloved shepherd, Lady

Five years ago, Lady was only a puppy when a Veteran walked through our doors looking for a companion after his wife had… Posted by KC Pet Project on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Staff members at KC Pet Project worked overtime to find a new home for a very special 5-year-old brindle shepherd named Lady.

“She’s so sweet, very photogenic, very beautiful,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.

Lady has been a trusted companion to a Missouri veteran for the last five years.

“He adopted her right after his wife passed away,” Fugate told WDAF. “And he needed a friend, and Lady has been a friend to him for the past five years.”

But now Lady needs a new friend.

Sadly, her owner is suffering from a terminal illness and has checked into a local hospice care facility. One of the last things he did, before checking into hospice, was to drop Lady off at KC Pet Project.

“I’m dying and I just want to know she will find someone that loves her as much as I do,” he reportedly told the shelter.

“This story just really hit home with all of us,” Fugate said. “This is our mission, to help take care of pets like Lady and be able to, hopefully, deliver the news to him in time that his dog will be taken care of for the rest of her life.”

According to the shelter, Lady was adopted by a “nice man from Independence.”