Veterans Day events planned across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several events are planned Monday across Middle Tennessee in honor of Veterans Day.

The annual downtown Nashville Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. on Broadway at 14th Avenue. The parade will feature marching bands from across Middle Tennessee as it marches down Broad to Third Avenue.

Parades and ceremonies will also take place in communities across the area.

The Franklin Veterans Parade is impressive. It begins at 11 a.m. at West Main and Fifth Avenue.

Smyrna will honor veterans at 11 a.m. at the Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial near Lee Victory Park. Click here to learn more.

Murfreesboro’s veterans program begins at 11 a.m. at the town square, near the War Memorial monument.

Also, the Fallen Soldiers 32 Mile March will again take place across the city. The group walks from downtown Nashville to Lebanon to remember sacrifices veterans and their families have made for the country.