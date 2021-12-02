Vehicle stolen from Nashville hotel valet, located in Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a vehicle was stolen at a hotel in Davidson County, one man was arrested after police said they located it in Missouri.

According to an affidavit, on March 17, 2014, the victim parked her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Hilton Hotel valet, but when she went to leave it wasn’t there. Police said the hotel security manager looked over surveillance and saw James Fultz, 47, walk into the garage and saw the vehicle leave shortly after.

Security said it is possible Fultz may have gotten the keys to the vehicle from the valet box because it was left unsecured.

Fultz was then seen inside the vehicle at a gas station near St. Louis, Missouri. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is being held on a $30,000 bond.